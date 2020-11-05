Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths and another record-breaking day

UTAH, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health announced several all-time high records in its COVID-19 update Thursday.

Seven more Utahns have died in the past 24 hours, and new daily records have been set with 2,807 more lab-confirmed positive cases, 389 people hospitalized, and a 19.5% rolling seven-day average for positive test cases.

Those who died were:

A Davis County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

Two Salt Lake County men, older than 85, residents of a long-term care facilities

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Tooele County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death.

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility, has been removed from the COVID-19 death list for further investigation. Total deaths from coronavirus now stand at 632.

Lab tests performed in Utah now stand at 1,125,606. Of those, 13,620 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,943 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.5%, a new record.

There are 389 people, a new record, currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,830.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.`