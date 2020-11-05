Utah Dept. of Workforce Services: New claims down for third consecutive week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has reported a decline in new unemployment claims for the third consecutive week after numbers were released for the Oct. 25-31 period.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,866 for the week of Oct. 25 to 31, 2020, with a total of $11,956,086 of benefits paid, the statement says. There were 31,239 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 24, 2020, was 3,134. A total of 3,919 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see some positive trends in the claims data, as new claims have gone down for three consecutive weeks while continued claims have decreased for 26 consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“We do expect to see a seasonal increase in claims, as well as continued employment disruption with the ongoing pandemic concerns, but certainly not near the levels we saw earlier this year; Utah’s economy continues to recover and prove to be very resilient.”

New Unemployment Insurance Claims — October 25-31 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 10/25 to 10/31 2,368 670 828 Week Prior (10/18 to 10/24) 2,382 -0.6% 701 -4.4% 910 -9% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims – October 25-31 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 10/25 to 10/31 19,791 3,075 8,373 Week Prior (10/18 to 10/24) 20,991 -5.711% 3,410 -9.8% 8,468 -1.1% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to October 31, 2020 Current Week (10/25 – 10/31) Previous Week (10/18 – 10/24) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,866 3,993 1,131 256,948 51,131 25,569 Continued Claims 31,239 32,869 8,856 $545,816,100 $62,582,761 $54,483,500 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $850,787,467 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $75,190,200

Continued Claims (Weekly)

Anyone whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 is encouraged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.