9 people seriously injured in head-on crash on Saltair frontage road

MAGNA, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine people were transported to the hospital in serious to critical condition Tuesday after a head-on collision on the frontage road between Saltair and the Great Salt Lake Marina.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was heading home on Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m. when he saw a fire on the road, Sgt. Melody Cutler, with the Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“There were two vehicles, a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a Ford Expedition,” Cutler said. “They had crashed head on.”

Seven adult men were in the Ford Expedition, and a man and woman were in the pickup truck. All nine individual were transported to the hospital.

Sgt. Cutler said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is at the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.