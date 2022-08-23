A Utah State University vice president steps down

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University‘s Student Services Vice President, James Morales, has resigned.

“Dr. James Morales will be leaving his position as vice president for USU effective today, August 22,” a USU university news release says. “Dr. Morales was named vice president of student services in June 2009 and has served in that capacity since then.

“While expressing gratitude for Dr. Morales’ dedicated service during his tenure at USU, President Noelle E. Cockett has decided it is time to make a leadership change in the Division of Student Affairs.”

Cockett appreciates Morales’ hard work over the last 13 years in addressing critical issues in student affairs, according to the press release, including his leadership in student development and community engagement.

“The university wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” the statement reads. Robert Wagner, executive vice president, will help the division during the leadership transition.

“USU is committed to providing continuity of support for students. Over the next few weeks, President Cockett will be meeting with staff in the division and other stakeholders to begin initiation of the search for the next vice president.

“The Division of Student Affairs offers a range of programs and services to students, and the division serves a key role in achieving the university’s mission. President Cockett expresses her full confidence in the division and their commitment to delivering quality resources and programming.”