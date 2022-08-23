Suspects who assaulted, robbed USPS letter carrier remain at large; $50K reward offered

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two suspects, at least one of them armed, who assaulted and robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Friday in Salt Lake City.

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. at 1375 Concord St. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“The suspects were armed with handguns at the time of the incident and should be considered dangerous,” the USPS statement says.

“The suspects left the scene in a gray or silver Dodge Charger. TAKE NO ACTION TO APPREHEND THE SUSPECTS YOURSELF.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 2689343.”

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the news release says.