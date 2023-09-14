Adam Sandler announces comedy tour with Delta Center stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Comic and actor Adam Sandler has announced a new tour, the I Missed You Tour, with a Delta Center stop on Dec. 3.
The 25-city tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Oct. 12 in Vancouver, B.C., and concludes in Denver on Dec. 12.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon local time on Friday through Ticketmaster.
Sandler appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1995, and has appeared in large and small roles in nearly 100 films.
As for his upcoming tour, here’s the full list of scheduled dates:
Thursday, Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Friday, Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Monday, Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Friday, Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Saturday, Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Monday, Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Saturday, Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sunday, Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Monday, Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Saturday, Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thursday, Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Friday, Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Saturday, Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sunday, Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena