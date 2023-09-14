Adam Sandler announces comedy tour with Delta Center stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Comic and actor Adam Sandler has announced a new tour, the I Missed You Tour, with a Delta Center stop on Dec. 3.

The 25-city tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Oct. 12 in Vancouver, B.C., and concludes in Denver on Dec. 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon local time on Friday through Ticketmaster.

Sandler appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1995, and has appeared in large and small roles in nearly 100 films.

As for his upcoming tour, here’s the full list of scheduled dates:

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Monday, Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Friday, Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Saturday, Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Monday, Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sunday, Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Monday, Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Saturday, Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thursday, Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Friday, Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Saturday, Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sunday, Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena