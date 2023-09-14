Unified police seek potential victims of Utah arrestee wanted in California for serial rape investigation

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are asking the public to report any incidents of alleged sexual abuse by a man arrested today in Utah on a warrant out of Modesto, Calif.

Ivan Romo, 25, is wanted in Modesto for investigation of the alleged rape of multiple women, all of whom reportedly work as prostitutes, a UPD statement says.

“We do not have any active cases here, but we are concerned there may be local victims who may have not reported a sexual assault because they are involved in prostitution,” the Unified Police statement says.

“We would ask if there are any individuals who have been victims of sexual assault where Ivan is the suspect, to call Detective Christensen directly at 385-468-9834.”

The UDP case number is 23-93693.