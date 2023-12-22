Burning plane makes emergency landing at Spanish Fork Airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 21,2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Catching fire almost two miles up, an airplane was able to land Thursday before flames consumed the whole craft.

“The two occupants of a Diamond Star DA-40 are safe after the plane experienced an engine fire approx. 10,000 feet in the air over Utah Lake,” Spanish Fork Police, Fire and Rescue said Thursday just after 8 p.m on social media.

Luckily the pilot was able to land the small plane and pilot and passenger exited before the craft became fully engulfed in flames, according to the department’s description.