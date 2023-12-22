Burning plane makes emergency landing at Spanish Fork Airport

“Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was dispatched to the Spanish Fork Airport at approximately 4:53 p.m. Crews were quickly able to control the fully-engulfed plane and the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes of the crews’ arrival.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NTSB, according to the press release, but the pilot heard a bang during flight and smoke filled the cockpit. “After a mayday call and series of mid-air s-turns, the smoke was cleared from the cockpit, and the pilot was able to land the aircraft on the runway. Both occupants of the aircraft were able to safely exit before flames engulfed the plane.”
Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Fork Police Public Information Office Nick Porter told Gephardt Daily the pilot and passenger were evaluated by EMS staff and neither man was injured The airport should re-open and resume normal operation this evening, he said.
Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was assisted by Mapleton EMS, Central Utah 911, Spanish Fork Police, and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The plane is a total loss with damages estimated at $300,000.
o0o