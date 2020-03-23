Aftershock of about 3.0 rattles Salt Lake Valley Monday morning

SALT LAKE VALLEY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — If you think you felt the earth shake at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the Magna area, you are right.

The aftershocks continue five days after the 5.7 earthquake near Magna on Wednesday. Monday’s first aftershock of note was of about a 3.0 magnitude. The U.S.G.S lists it as a 3.1 magnitude, and the University of Utah lists it as 2.9.

Wasatch Front residents have experienced more than 200 aftershocks since last Wednesday’s earthquake.

As with the original earthquake and previous aftershocks, Monday morning’s aftershock was centered near Magna, and located about 6.6 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

Efforts continue to identify damage caused by the initial quake, and to stabilize older buildings that were damage. To read more about what officials said at a Friday news conference in Magna, click here.