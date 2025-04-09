Air Supply announces 50th anniversary tour with stop in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Aussie soft rock duo Air Supply is bringing a 50th anniversary tour to the Sandy Amphitheater.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will play the venue, at 1300 E. 9400 South. Local-only ticket sales (access code LOST25) start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, and continue until the same time Thursday.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, through the same link.

Air Supply, which formed in 1975, is best known for hits including “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” and “Lost in Love.”

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met when both were cast in a touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Both were in the chorus.

Air Supply released 17 albums, toured the globe, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.