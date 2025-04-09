17 University of Utah students have visas revoked

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The University of Utah says 17 of its student have had their VISA’s revoked by the Trump administration.

A University of Utah spokesperson confirmed the revocations in a statement sent to Gephardt Daily Tuesday night.

“As of April 8, 17 university graduate and undergraduate students, as well as some graduates, have had their visas revoked and their SEVIS records terminated. The stated reasons include ‘failure to maintain nonimmigrant status’ and/or criminal record check,'” the U of U statement said.

“A SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record is a digital record maintained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that tracks and monitors the status of non-immigrant students (F and M visa) and exchange visitors (J visa) in the United States.”

While it is unclear which federal agency ordered the U of U revocations, the State Department has reportedly been behind approximately 300 student visa revocations nationwide in recent days.

According to the U of U statement, the University has 3,733 F visa holders and 371 J visa holders, including OPT and STEM OPT—work programs for recent graduates.

“DHS and/or Department of State actions for criminal conduct are routine. Over the course of any school year, international students may have their visas revoked or SEVIS records terminated as the result of an arrest or being charged with criminal activity. These activities can include domestic violence allegations or driving under the influence. What is different currently is that records are being terminated in SEVIS sometimes without notice to the university and/or the student,” the University statement said

“As a public institution of higher education, the University of Utah follows state and federal law. We are currently in a period of enhanced immigration enforcement.

“We are sharing guidance with our international students and scholars about the ways they can stay in good standing and maintain their visa status.”

In apparent anticipation of the impending visa revocations, the U sent the following e-mail to its international students last Friday.

Dear International Students and Scholars,

International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) is closely monitoring federal directives and actions that may affect international student and scholar visas.

Given recent developments and increased questions from our international community, we want to provide clear guidance and support. During this period of heightened immigration enforcement and policy uncertainty, all F-1 and J-1 students and scholars must remain in good standing and take proactive steps to preserve their visa status.

We are committed to keeping you informed and supported as we navigate these changes together.

Immigration Policy Monitoring

ISSS is actively monitoring all updates and potential changes to immigration policies that may impact F-1 and J-1 students and scholars. While there have been no changes to immigration laws at this time, it is important to note that modifications can occur with little notice. We will post updates and relevant guidance on our website as soon as any changes are confirmed.

Maintaining Your Immigration Status

All international students and scholars must maintain lawful F-1 or J-1 status while in the United States. This includes:

Maintaining full-time enrollment or employment, as applicable to your visa type.

Following all federal, state, and local laws, including those related to alcohol, drug use, driving, and participation in public gatherings.

Complying with all university policies and procedures.

Keeping your immigration documents valid and readily accessible.

It is recommended that you carry copies of your I-94 record, visa documentation, or passport stamps that demonstrate your lawful status.

If you have concerns about your ability to maintain your status, we strongly encourage you to schedule a meeting with an International Student Advisor as soon as possible. For more information about F1 and J1 policies please visit our website here.

International Travel Guidance

We advise students and scholars to avoid non-essential international travel whenever possible. Although there are no current travel bans, new travel restrictions or policy changes may be implemented with little or no warning, which could affect your ability to reenter the U.S.

Before deciding to travel internationally, please carefully consider the risks and consult with ISSS if you have questions. Admission to the United States is ultimately at the discretion of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of entry.

Travel Preparation Checklist

If you choose to travel internationally, ensure the following:

Your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your reentry date.

is valid for at least six months beyond your reentry date. Your F-1 or J-1 visa is valid.

is valid. Your Form I-20 or DS-2019 has a valid travel signature and accurate program information.

has a valid travel signature and accurate program information. You carry proof of enrollment and, if applicable, your EAD card and proof of employment (for students on OPT/STEM OPT).

Reentry Documentation

Upon reentry to the U.S., carry physical copies of:

A valid passport

A valid F-1 or J-1 visa

A signed I-20 or DS-2019

Proof of enrollment

Financial documentation

EAD card (if on OPT)

Proof of employment (if on OPT)

Mental Health & Wellness Support

We understand that navigating immigration uncertainty can be stressful. Please know that you are not alone. The University of Utah offers a variety of confidential mental health and wellness resources:

Students & scholars can access support through the University Counseling Center, which provides services in multiple languages.

For personalized support, you can also connect with our Case Manager, Katie DeSau.

Legal Resources

For those with legal questions related to immigration, the following national organizations provide helpful information:

Contact Us

If you have any questions about your visa status, immigration documents, or travel plans, please don’t hesitate to contact ISSS:

We recognize that this is a challenging time for many, and our team is here to support you. Please reach out if you need assistance—we are committed to your success and well-being.

Warm regards,

International Student and Scholar Services