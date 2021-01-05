Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered teen girl and ‘armed, dangerous’ suspects

UTAH, Jan. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued by police in Yakima, Washington, asking the public in Utah and Idaho to be on the lookout for two male suspects and a 15-year-old girl who officials believe is with them and is endangered.

Around 11:20 a.m., Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro went to take the garbage out from her house in North East Yakima and did not return, according to the Amber Alert.

Angeles had recently been recovered in Arizona with a male, Daniel B. Ovante, who coerced her via social media.

Angeles, age 15, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Ovante, age 36, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is last known to be driving a black, two-door, side-step 2001 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate BYR6257.

Ovante recently made threats to come take Angeles and kill the family, the alert says.

He has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

Also being sought in this case is Eric Landeros, age 34, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His ethnicity is unknown.

Landeros is believed to be driving a black, 2008 Lexus with Arizona license plate 46A4BKA.

Anyone who sees or who has seen Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro, Daniel Ovante, Eric Landeros or either vehicle is urged to call 911 or Yakima PD at 509-457-0207 immediately.