Police seek suspect who allegedly shot up American Fork impound lot to get car back

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man they believe used a handgun at a tow yard to retrieve his impounded vehicle.

Describing him as “armed and dangerous,” American Fork police named the suspect as Kevin Ballew, 36, believed to have forcibly entered John’s Towing, 74 S. 500 East, on Tuesday, firing 21 shots from a 9mm handgun in the process, according to a Wednesday evening press release.

“Ballew fled the scene in the 2010 silver Honda Civic bearing Florida plates HEZN57. The vehicle will probably have superficial damage to the front end, having rammed the gate. Ballew is described as a white male, 36 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.”

Police had responded to multiple reports of shots fired, finding the tow yard’s front gate had been damaged and was standing partially open. Officers also discovered that a back window of the business was broken out and the silver Honda Civic was missing.

Investigators believe that Ballew was the person who burglarized the business, shot the gate’s lock, and took the vehicle that had been impounded, according to the release. He was the driver of the vehicle when it was impounded and had been at the tow yard earlier in the day to retrieve a piece of property.

“At this time, police have no indication that anyone was injured from the gunshots.”

Photo provided by American Fork Police

Ballew has not been located but police agencies throughout the state and surrounding states have been advised to watch for him.

“If you see Ballew or the involved vehicle, please dial 911. If anyone has any further information regarding the whereabouts of Ballew, please contact the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020 or Central 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970.”