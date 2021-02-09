American Fork police seek public’s help identifying man suspected of harassing female resident

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly has been harassing a female resident in Cedar Hills.

And, according to an American Fork PD post on Facebook:

“If this individual is seeing this post, we would strongly recommend you contact the police department and find us before we find you. This will result in the best outcome for everyone involved.”

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or who may have any other pertinent information, is asked to contact Detective Garcia, with the American Fork Police Department, at 801-763-3020.