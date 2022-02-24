Andrew Garfield investigates rural Utah murder in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ trailer

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield is seen playing a police detective who is investigating a double murder in a rural Utah community in the first teaser for FX on Hulu’s limited series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

The 70-second preview has gotten nearly 250,000 views since it debuted on YouTube Wednesday.

The drama is based on the best-selling, true-crime book by Jon Krakauer.

Dustin Lance Black wrote the screen adaptation, David Mackenzie directed it and Ron Howard and Brian Grazer produced it. Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell and co-star Rory Culkin.

“A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into [Latter-Day Saints] fundamentalism and their distrust in the government,” a synopsis said.

“Andrew Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.”

Garfield is a current Oscar nominee for his work in “Tick Tick Boom.” He also can now be seen in the blockbuster, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Edgar-Jones is known for her roles in “Cold Feet” and “Normal People.”