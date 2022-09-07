ATF offers $5K reward for information about arson at Orem Utah Temple

ATF Certified Fire Investigators also responded to the scene of the suspected arson, according to a news release from the bureau’s Denver Field Division.

“ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson,” the release states.

Tipsters should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.

Information can also be sent to [email protected] or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store.