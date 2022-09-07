ATF offers $5K reward for information about arson at Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the July 25 fire at the Orem Utah Temple.
The Orem Fire Department responded about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a fire inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple at 1471 S. Geneva Road. The temple has been under construction since September 2020.
ATF Certified Fire Investigators also responded to the scene of the suspected arson, according to a news release from the bureau’s Denver Field Division.
“ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson,” the release states.
Tipsters should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.
Information can also be sent to [email protected] or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store.