Aurora seen in Wyoming, Nat’l Weather Service reports

WYOMING, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, alerted locals to look northward Sunday night.

“The Aurora has made an appearance at our office this evening,” says the Facebook post. “Look to the north in a dark place to see it, especially in northern Wyoming.”

It wasn’t enough warning for most Facebook commenters, who lamented clouds in their areas, or not enough time to commute to Riverton for the rare and colorful sight.

And the NOAA Space Weather Prediction page can’t give much more warning. It offers a 30-minute forecast. Find it here. Or read about the phenomenon here.

Or just enjoy the photo, above.