NWS issues flash flood warning for Grand, San Juan counties

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Grand and San Juan counties until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Strong thunderstorms that developed about 3 p.m. in Canyonlands National Park have moved into Moab, Spanish Valley and Castle Valley, according to the NWS.

Flash flooding is expected in Moab, Castle Valley, Spanish Valley, Arches National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park.

Motorists in Moab are asked to avoid the following areas:

Powerhouse Lane, which is impassible

Landslide at Arches National Park entrance station

U.S. 191 at Arches National Park, reduced to a single lane in each direction

Drivers who encounter flash flooding are advised to turn around, as most flooding deaths occur in vehicles, according to the NWS.

