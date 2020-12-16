Ballet West Nutcracker Bear meets Utah Jazz Bear

Utah’s most famous bears finally meet and it is unbearably cute! Watch as the @utahjazz Bear and Nutcracker Bear teach each other impawsible tricks of their trade! pic.twitter.com/5mLdzjLpV7 — Ballet West (@BalletWest1) December 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s most famous bears finally met each other in an unbearably cute video issued by Ballet West.

“Watch as the Utah Jazz Bear and Nutcracker Bear teach each other impawsible tricks of their trade!” said a tweet from Ballet West Tuesday.

Ballet West announced last month that it will be canceling its live performances of “The Nutcracker” this winter, but that the show will be televised commercial free on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

“The Nutcracker” will air on KSL-TV Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m., said a news release from Ballet West.

As with most ballet companies nationally, “The Nutcracker” provides a substantial portion of Ballet West’s overall ticket revenue, which is critical to sustain the organization throughout the year, the news release said. Because of this challenge, Ballet West also launched a major fundraising campaign.

For season subscribers and others holding tickets to live performances, Ballet West is offering three options: request a refund, receive a gift certificate valid through 2021, or donate the value of the ticket as a charitable contribution to the company. Refunds can be processed by calling patron services at 801-869-6920 and donations and gift certificates may be requested here.

The Jazz, meanwhile, will play the LA Clippers in an NBA preseason game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday at 8 p.m.