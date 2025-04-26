Bam Davis & Loose Change to play Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill on Saturday

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Bam Davis discovered a few priorities early on in life, and they remain recurring themes in his careers.

One is music. The singer/songwriter/guitarist/drummer was a working, traveling musician by the time he was 19, opening for established artists in Utah and on tour. Bam brings his band, Bam Davis & Loose Change, to Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill for a concert on Saturday, April 26.

Another priority was family. Bam left the road after a few years because he really wanted to marry and become a father, and never miss his kids’ birthdays and sporting events. And he has been there for his two sons, now young adults, and for his stepson, a high school senior.

His third priority was service, and he’s a 23-year-veteran of the West Jordan Fire Department and a trained paramedic. He also works as a real estate agent, helping families find homes. Remember that for later.

Bam Davis and Loose Change are shown in a photo from the band

Bam’s Redemption gig will satisfy two priorities: love of music and family. He and his five-piece band will play their signature mix of country, blues and just a little rock ‘n’ roll, and the band’s drummer is Rylan Davis, Bam’s second son.

“He’s the youngest member of the band,” Bam said with fatherly pride. “He’s my Mini Me.”

Bam wrote “Little Man,” inspired by his sons, in 2011.

(Rylan and big brother, we are sorry to recirculate this vintage video if you had finally managed to live down that cute and cheeky picture at exactly 1:55 in.)

Bam is considering retirement from his job as a firefighter (“one of the last noble jobs out there”) in a few years, but will continue his work in real estate and music, both of which he learned to love from a young age. Several family members work jobs related to building and real estate, and Bam remembers feeling his first connection to the family hobby of music at about age 4.

He took drum lessons, then guitar, then voice, then began writing his own songs. He felt the full payoff when he began touring.

“That was the rush, you know, especially when I was on the road, because, you know, you’d play an original song and just see the different emotion in their faces. And that’s like the ultimate kind of high.

“I’ve never been one to do drugs or anything, but I would, I would assume that’s kind of the same feeling. You get addicted to, that feeling of being on stage and knowing that you wrote a piece of music that is making somebody happy. That’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Bam said that at Redemption, the band will likely play about a third original songs, and two thirds covers. His favorite artists to cover include Tyler Childers and “anything from him to Chris Stapleton to Tom Petty, to even some old ’90s country stuff. So it’s a, it’s a pretty good mix. It’s a really fun show set.”

Bam Davis and Loose Change are shown in a photo from the band

Bam and his band have played Redemption twice before, and Bam said he likes the venue for its clean, modern feel, its food and service, and for its quality clientele.

So that’s the abbreviated biography of Bam Davis. There’s just one more mystery that really must be addressed: Is Bam his real name?

“That’s the name I have always been called,” he said, admitting his parents did attempt to name him Brandon.

“My older brother, two years older, couldn’t say Brandon,” Bam explained. “Everybody has known me as Bam my entire life.”

But years back, he had to make the name official.

“With real estate, you can’t advertise with an alias, so I legally changed my name to Bam 15 years ago.”

Any other questions, you’ll have to ask Bam for yourself. Bam Davis and Loose Change will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Redemption, a 21 and older venue at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman. For ticket information, click here.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.