Driver crashes into tree fleeing attempted traffic stop in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree while fleeing a traffic stop in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Heywood, the vehicle sped off after the attempted stop around 1:50 a.m.

Troopers did not pursue, but the car crashed near 265 South State Street.

“There was just one person in the vehicle,” Heywood told Gephardt Daily.

No other cars were involved, and there were no other reports of injuries.

Impairment is suspected, he said.

Gephardt Daily photo

The vehicle came to rest upside down on the sidewalk after jumping the curb and splitting the tree in half.

The crash is under investigation.