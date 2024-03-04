Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads to bring Slightly Dirty tour to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Reggae/rock/alternative bands Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads announced their Slightly Dirty summer tour on Monday.

And there’s a tour stop scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The Utah gig will also get performances from both support bands, Common Kings and The Elovaters.

The announcement follows Slightly Stoopid’s successful ‘Summertime 2023’ tour with Sublime with Rome, which saw the two bands hit 25+ amphitheaters across the U.S. last year.

Dirty Heads Photo by Maya Sarin

Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty spoke about the upcoming tour, saying it “is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started. Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”

Dirty Heads Duddy B also commented: “So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it’s nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through livenation.com. Presale tickets will be offered starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday through various sites, including Stoopid head’s website.