BASE jumper seriously injured in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A BASE jumper was seriously injured in Grand County Sunday when he jumped from the Tombstone down to Kane Creek and struck the cliff wall several times while spiraling toward the ground.

“He landed at the base of the cliff, several hundred feet up a steep and rocky talus slope,” Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue posted on Facebook.

Grand County EMS treated and stabilized the injured man, and he was carried down the climbers’ access trail by Grand County SAR members.

The Kane Creek road was closed while vehicle lights were used to illuminate the scene, the Facebook post said.

The BASE jumper was taken by ambulance to Moab Regional Hospital and then was flown by Classic Air Medical to a trauma center. No information was available regarding his current condition.