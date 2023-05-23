Bear in a tree? Who you gonna call?

OAKLEY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials tranquilized and moved a bear found getting a little too urban, prompting bear safety reminders.
“We recently moved a black bear out of a tree on private property in Oakley,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Monday press release.
“The bear was in a populated area with lots of domestic goats and sheep. We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer.”
The bear was a one- to two-year-old male, weighing 80 to 100 pounds and likely just emerged from hibernation. “We took him to a remote part of Weber Canyon and released him into great bear habitat !”