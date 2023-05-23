Orem police offer cautionary tales on public demeanor

OREM, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department is sharing cautionary tales on appropriate behavior in public places: Don’t let your demeanor go misdemeanor.

First they described a man acting out, causing a scene in Yogurtland, according to a weekend post on social media, “Yelling, frightening customers, and demanding free yogurt.” Secondly, another male was sleeping on a bench inside Domino’s Pizza, refusing to leave so employees could close up for the night.

“Each were unreasonable with officers and went to jail on charges of commercial obstruction along with arrest warrants in one case.”

Interfering with employees or the function of a business can bring jail time, the department advised.

“Just don’t let things escalate to the point where you are unreasonable and are interfering with employees, other customers, or the operation of the business. That’s when we get called.”