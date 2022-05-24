Bear Lake drowning investigation underway after body found

BEAR LAKE, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A scuba diver was found apparently drowned Monday in Bear Lake.

Investigation began when Bear Lake State Park officials notified the Rich County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that had been left overnight in a day-use parking lot at the lake

Chief Deputy Jon Nichol began calling listed family members of the owner of the vehicle who stated family and friends had not heard from the owner since Saturday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office posted late Monday. A park employee noted that Sunday mid-day a man had been seen out in the water in scuba gear.

The sheriff’s office contacted the state parks division to assist with a boat equipped with sonar to conduct a search. Shortly thereafter, Kyle Dean Walker, 31, was found deceased in five feet of water.