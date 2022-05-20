Bennion Jr. High employee on leave following alleged use of racial slur

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Granite School District officials say an employee at Bennion Junior High School was placed on administrative leave Thursday following an allegation that the individual used a racial slur while talking with students.

“Earlier today, Bennion Junior High administration received an allegation that an employee had used a racial slur in the midst of conversing with a group of students,” Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said in a statement to Gephardt Daily.

“The Granite School District does not condone or tolerate the use of any type of derogatory terms or racial slurs in any form or context. For this reason, the employee has been placed on administrative leave while we conduct a rigorous investigation,” Horsley said. “The district will take additional appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

District officials did not release the employee’s role at Bennion Junior High, 6055 S. 2700 West. Neither the nature of the conversation between the employee and students nor the racial slur allegedly used were disclosed.

“The Granite District is proud to serve a diverse community of children and families,” Horsley said. “Our ongoing commitment is to ensure all of our schools and classrooms are safe and inclusive.”

Thursday’s administrative action at Bennion Junior High is the second time this week that a Granite School District employee has been placed on leave over allegations of racism. On Tuesday, a Bonneville Junior High assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after the district “became aware of a very serious allegation of harassment and racism.”

The Bonneville Junior High administrator, whose name was not released, was already scheduled to retire at the end of the school year, district officials said.