LaVerkin teen on bicycle dies when hit by truck in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old LaVerkin youth perished Thursday night after he was run over by a truck while on a bicycle.

The rider and bike were caught under the truck, and the rider suffered serious injuries, according to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department. The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West in Hurricane.

“A registered nurse was on scene when officers arrived and life saving measures were started immediately,” the release on social media said. “Life saving measures continued as paramedics arrived to assist.

“Unfortunately, the 15-year-old was not able to be resuscitated and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle involved is a green 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old man from Santa Clara, Utah.

The truck was eastbound on 400 South and the bicycle, an e-bike, was northbound on 400 West “when it was hit by the truck,” Hurricane police said.

“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences go out to the family of this young man. We also wish to thank the Hurricane Valley Fire District for their assistance,” the statement concluded.