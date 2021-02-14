Black ice, multiple accidents stop I-15 traffic in both directions near Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic on I-15 is stopped in both directions near Lehi after multiple accidents, reportedly due to black ice.

At last five people have been taken to area hospitals in one of the crashes, according scanner traffic. There is no word yet on their conditions.

According to a statement posted by the Utah Department of Transportation late Saturday night: “The four left lanes are closed SB I-15 at milepost 285 (Point of the Mountain in Lehi) due to crashes.

“Traffic in the area is congested from milepost 287 to 285.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.”

About 10:50 p.m. UDOT posted a tweet saying two northbound lanes were closed on I-15 at milepost 283.

The accident sites were estimated to be cleared at about 12:30 a.m.

According to an earlier report, the UHP had been called to more than 70 weather-related accidents between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.