Black Rifle Coffee: ‘We do not have a relationship’ with Kyle Rittenhouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City-based Black Rifle Coffee Company is denouncing any connection with 17-year-old Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse after he was seen wearing one of the company’s T-shirts in a photograph on Twitter.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a tweet posted by a Blaze Media reporter linked Black Rifle’s coffee to Rittenhouse, accused of killing two people and injuring a third during an August anti-racism protest in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse posted $2 million bail and was released from Kenosha County Jail Friday, authorities said.

Elijah Schaffer tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse wearing a Black Rifle shirt accompanied by the caption, “Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America.” Schaffer posted a discount code for the coffee under the post with the photo.

A statement from Black Rifle CEO/Founder Evan Hafer on the company’s website Monday says:

As a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, Black Rifle Coffee Company exists to serve premium coffee while supporting the veteran community. At the core of Black Rifle Coffee’s values is to support and bring awareness to the millions of veterans who have proudly served our nation and we will not waver from that mission.

The Black Rifle brand is a symbol of service, of strength, and of goodness that has carried over from our military origins. It’s why we support active duty service members and veterans, prioritize veteran hiring, and advocate for individual liberty and personal responsibility.

We do not support legal advocacy efforts. We do not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI.

We believe in the integrity of the legal justice system, and support law enforcement officials.

We’re grateful for the continued support of the Black Rifle Coffee community and eager to continue serving those who serve.”

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., was arrested in September and indicted as an adult on charges of being a fugitive from justice, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. He’s accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, with an AR-15-style rifle near the Civic Center Park where demonstrators had congregated to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Graphic video of the shooting captured on a cellphone shows Rittenhouse running down the street after having allegedly shot Rosenbaum as people ran after him. While fleeing, Rittenhouse falls, at which point Huber attempts to yank the rifle from the teenager, who shoots him. Huber takes a few steps before collapsing to the street.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer said his client shot the three protesters in self-defense.