Utah COVID-19 Monday update: 4 more deaths, 2,244 new cases in past 24 hours; 545 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced four more COVID-19 deaths and 2,244 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

In addition, hospitalizations are now at 545.

Cumulative coronavirus deaths in Utah total 797. The Utahns whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84 , Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The addition of 2,244 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 179,420.

Tests performed number 1,352,407. Of those, 7,462 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,349 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.6%.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 7,602.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah