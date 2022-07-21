Body found at Canyonlands Nat’l Park believed that of missing hiker

MOAB, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A body matching the description of a male reported missing in Canyonlands National Park was found Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The male was reported missing on the evening of Sunday, July 17. The missing party “was overdue after attempting a short hike from Elephant Hill in the Needles District,” the statement says.

“A joint search and rescue team comprised of Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was assembled to locate the individual.”

The body was located near the trailhead and was taken to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation is underway, the statement says.

No information is available yet on the victim’s cause of death. The name of the missing male has not been released.

The National Park Service statement said “visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for extreme heat. All hikers should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, eating snacks, traveling in the early morning hours, resting during the heat of the day, and dressing appropriately for the weather.”