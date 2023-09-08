Body found near Battle Creek Falls identified; died from blunt force trauma

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a woman found near Battle Creek Falls has been identified and her cause of death labeled blunt force trauma.

Investigation of the death is continuing, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday update online. “The woman whose body was found near Battle Creek Falls above Pleasant Grove on 9/1/23, is Lela Anne Wooley, age 23, of Pleasant Grove.

“Preliminary cause of death from the Utah Medical Examiner is blunt force trauma. Manner of death is still unclear. The case remains active.”

The body was recovered Friday, Sept. 1, in Battle Creek after a multi-hour operation, the sheriff’s office said at the time.