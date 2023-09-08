St. George runaway missing for a month

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help locating a runway now missing a month.

Rylee Quinn Browne, 17, was last seen in the area of 530 W. St. George Blvd. after running away from her foster family on Aug. 8, according to a press release shared Thursday night on social media by the St. George Police Department as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described at 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post said it was unknown on any clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to called St. George PD at (435) 627-4300.