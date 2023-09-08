Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting of Anetone Simanu.

The 35-year-old Simanu was killed in a 4 a.m. incident in the area of 128 W. 300 S.

Salt Lake City Police Thursday evening arrested Michael Trevino, 23, accused in the homicide, the department announced just after 9:30 p.m. on social media.

Despite life-saving efforts Sunday by private citizens on scene and police, Simanu died at the site in a parking lot between Pierpont Avenue and 300 South.

Throughout the week, police said, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have conducted extensive work on this case which led them to identifying Trevino as the alleged shooter.

“At 6:42 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, SLCPD VCAT detectives found Trevino at an apartment complex near 500 South Redwood Road,” according to he press release. VCAT stands for Violent Criminal Apprehension Team

“VCAT detectives and members of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team safely took Trevino into custody.” He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

The case marked the 12th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023, police said. Anyone with information about Trevino or this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.

