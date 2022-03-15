Bomb squad called to building near Salt Lake City Int’l Airport after suspicious object detected

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bomb squad was called to an airline’s cargo building Tuesday morning after a scan detected a potentially dangerous device in a package being shipped.

Crews were summoned to the building, which was not part of a Salt Lake City International Airport terminal, at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Mark Wian, Salt Lake City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“It had no effect to any kind of operations or anything like that, specifically passengers,” Wian said. “The company evacuated their staff members as a safety precaution, but once our HDU — Hazard Devices Unit — came in and worked through the processes, they were able to recover the suspicious package and secure it and take it off site.”

According to police radio transmissions, a package X-ray scan showed what appeared to be an unknown device with an attached clock. Wian said he could not confirm those details.

Wian said the nature of the device, and whether it presented a real danger, are still part of the ongoing investigation, adding he had no specific information at this time.