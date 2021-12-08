Bonneville sheriff’s deputy struck in patrol car while on scene of crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck in his patrol car Tuesday morning while he was on the scene of another crash.

The deputy was struck in the area of U.S. Highway 26 and 97th North between Idaho Falls and Ririe, said a Facebook post from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“The deputy was already on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover that happened just before 7 a.m.,” the post said. “No one was injured in that crash.”

The deputy was in his patrol car finishing paperwork and a tow truck was working to remove the overturned car, when he was struck by a Black Dodge pickup truck traveling east. The pickup then went off the roadway and into a ditch, the post said.

“Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene to check the deputy and driver of the Dodge pickup,” the post said. “The driver of the pickup was transported by ambulance for minor injuries. The deputy was transported by sheriff’s office personnel to the hospital to be checked as a precaution.”

The post added: “The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions. Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene.”