Bountiful police release details after Idaho man allegedly rams officer’s vehicle; naked suspect arrested after SWAT response

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed new details about an Idaho man arrested early Sunday after allegedly ramming vehicles and sparking a SWAT operation in Bountiful.

The suspect, 51-year-old Cory Adams from Shoshone, Idaho, was naked when arrested, his probable cause statement says. It also details the preliminary charges Adams is facing.

Adams faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Three counts of accident involving property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Adams’ probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Bountiful Police Department, says he responded at 2:34 a.m. Sunday to a call of reckless driving. While on route, he observed a pickup truck and sedan travel North on 400 West.

“One of the vehicles honked their horn, so I turned around and followed the vehicle’s east on 1500 South. As the pickup truck approached the roundabout at 1500 S. Main St. I saw it crash into the curb.”

The officer stopped and saw the sedan had crashed on the side of the road, the probable cause statement says. The officer activated his lights and exited his vehicle.

“I gave verbal commands for the drivers of both vehicles to stay in their vehicles and the driver of the truck yelled at me. He was belligerent and appeared to be irate. He

then drove his vehicle from the Maverick parking lot and rammed my vehicle, which I stood behind. I fled from my vehicle as he approached and watched as he fled the scene from responding officers.”

The suspect, later identified as Adams, “then fled from police through several areas of Bountiful. After a SWAT standoff, he was eventually taken into custody.”

The officer argued for Adams to be held without bail.

“The suspect appeared to have no ability to understand what was taking place around him and crashed his car into many vehicles. He rammed the vehicle of an officer while the officer ran from the vehicle to safety,” the officer’s statement says.

“The suspect was completely nude at the time of arrest and possess a risk to society if he is able to obtain access to any weapon, to include a vehicle.”

A judge agreed, and Adams is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.