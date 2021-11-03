Bountiful vehicle burglary suspect caught on camera helping himself to gum

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle burglary suspect was caught on camera in Bountiful helping himself to gum from the victim’s car.

“We’ve had some vehicle burglaries recently,” said a Facebook post from Bountiful Police Department. “Thanks to a tech-savvy citizen with a dash cam, we were able to get this video of a suspect. As a bonus, we can see him take a swig of the victim’s gum in the middle of the crime. Hope the gum was worth it!”

The incident occurred on Oct. 26 at 2:20 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the fresh-breathed thief is asked to call Bountiful PD on 801-298-6000 or via Facebook, and reference case 21-3326.