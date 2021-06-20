Box Elder County Jail inmate dead after exhibiting detox symptoms

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Box Elder County Jail inmate died Saturday at a local hospital after experiencing detox symptoms, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office says.

Thomas Jeffrey Johnston, 50 and from Brigham City, “was known to be experiencing detox symptoms,” the BECSO statement says. He was transported to the Brigham City Community Hospital.

“He was admitted and treated but died about an hour later,” the Sheriff’s Office statement says.

Johnston had been arrested on Thursday, June 17, on an outstanding criminal warrants out of Box Elder Justice Court.

“The misdemeanor warrants were for drug possession and he was booked into the Box Elder County Jail,” the BECSO statement says. “At the time of booking jail staff received notification that Mr. Johnston was experiencing detox symptoms, withdrawing from controlled substances. Mr. Johnston was housed in an observation cell for continuous monitoring. He was monitored by Deputies and Jail Medical Staff and received treatment for the detox symptoms.

“At approximately 11 p.m. on 06/19/2021, Johnston notified jail staff that he could not urinate and he didn’t feel well. He was checked and after a discussion with Jail Medical he was transported to Brigham City Hospital where he was admitted. At approximately midnight Mr. Johnston’s condition worsened and was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The Box Elder County Sheriff has invoked the invoked the critical incident protocol and the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team notified, the statement says. The death investigation is being conducted by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.