Skeletal remains believed those of Dylan Rounds found in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials believe they have located the remains of Dylan Rounds, the 19-year-old Lucin farmer who went missing under suspicious circumstances almost 2 years ago.

“On April 9, 2024, skeletal remains presumed to belong to Dylan Rounds were recovered in the remote western Box Elder County area of Lucin,” the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office announced Tuesday evening online.

The FBI assisted the sheriff’s office by processing the area for evidence and recovering the remains, the release said, which are now in the possession of the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for confirmation of identity.

“As mentioned in a press release in March 2023, James Brenner was formally charged with aggravated murder and abuse or desecration of a human body for the murder of Dylan Rounds and the disposal of his body,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our deputies, detectives, volunteers, and other Box Elder County employees who have worked tirelessly investigating and assisting in the many search efforts during the past 23 months.

“We highly appreciate their diligent efforts, unwavering dedication, and commitment, and we extend our genuine thanks to them for their hard work.”

No additional information can be released at this time so as not to compromise the ongoing legal proceedings, the release noted.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Dylan Rounds. We offer our sincerest condolences for the loss of their family member. We understand that the pain of their loss is immeasurable, and we want to express our deepest sympathies to them. It is our hope that they can find peace moving forward.”