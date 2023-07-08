Box Elder County man jailed on 20 child exploitation charges

PERRY, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Box Elder County man is facing 20 felony charges after allegedly sharing images and videos of child sexual abuse.

An official of the Logan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tracked the home internet account of a person living in Perry, Utah.

“On July 7, 2023, your affiant and assisting law enforcement agents served a residential search warrant at (the) home in Perry,” say arresting documents for suspect Zon Steven Delaurier Knudsen, age 40.

“One of the residents of that home is Zon Knudsen. He was contacted and detained. Your affiant gave him the Miranda warning and questioned him. Zon admitted to having access to the internet at this address. He also said he has used BitTorrent software in the past. He said he may have seen CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) in files he downloaded ‘a long time ago.'”

Knudsen’s phone and laptop were searched, his arrest documents say. More than 10 photos or videos depicted child sexual abuse by adults, or nude children in sexual poses, the statement says.

In all, Knudsen was charged on suspicion of 10 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony.

He was ordered to be held without bail in the Box Elder County Jail.