Ogden officer responds to break-in call, sees man climbing through hole made with cement block

OGDEN, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden City Police officer summoned to the scene of a burglary in progress says he arrived just in time to see the suspect entering a residence through a hole he allegedly made with a cement block.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Brinker Avenue Friday evening to a residence that was home to the man and his two young children, according to charging documents filed against suspect George Archuleta, 64.

“The victim stated the arrestee had stated his intent to get a bicycle from someone who no longer lives there minutes prior to him using a cement block to break his way in,” Archuleta’s charging documents say.

“The arrestee stated multiple times he had to gain entry into the house, and he was going to ‘apprehend’ the man inside. There was consistent damage with the victim’s statement and the suspect admitted to trying to gain entry after Mirandized.”

Surveillance footage backed up the victim’s account.

“George admitted to have been drinking and I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person,” the charging documents say. “George had glossy eyes, (was) stumbling and had problems standing without police assistance.”

The OCPD officer’s statement added that Archuleta “is a habitual offender and has multiple police involvements from prior occasions.”

“While booking George into jail, he was talking about going to officers’ and nurses’ homes,” the statement added.

Archuleta was booked into the Weber County jail on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Archuleta was ordered held without bail.