Boy, 11, struck, killed while walking with mother on West Valley City sidewalk; driver at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) –An 11-year-old boy died overnight after he was struck by a vehicle that left the roadway and ran onto the sidewalk where he was walking with his mother.

The accident happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday as mother and son were walking south in the area of 4000 West and 4200 South.

The driver fled and remained at large Thursday morning.

“A vehicle left the roadway, traveled onto the sidewalk & struck the child,” says a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop. Paramedics took the child to the hospital, where he died.

“The vehicle that hit the child is outstanding. We are working to develop information about the type of vehicle. It will have some front end damage. Investigators are gathering all evidence from the scene. We ask anyone with information about this case to call 801-840-4000.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the fatal hit and run as details are released.