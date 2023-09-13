Salt Lake Police seek tips on cold case homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking the public for any tips that may help them solve the 1980 murder case of Celedon Archuleta.

The 76-year-old victim was found deceased at 3:43 p.m. May 11, which was a Sunday. Archuleta’s body was found at his residence, at 856 S. 900 West, by a family member

“During the investigation, detectives learned someone entered Archuleta’s home, killed him, and ransacked the house,” says the new SLCPD media release on the 43-year-old crime. “Detectives have exhausted all available leads but have not identified a suspect.”

Cash, a gun and a box of tools were among the items taken. Archuleta was found beaten to death, according to SLCPD files.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has interviewed multiple people and has utilized new forensic technology to test evidence collected in 1980, unfortunately no new leads resulted. Detectives believe there are people who have information about Archuleta’s death.”

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 80-34923.