Boy, 8, dies after fall from slide at his Tooele County school

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy has died after he was critically injured Monday in a fall from a school yard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park.

The third-grader was originally said to be in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Bleazard, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily on Monday.

Witnesses reported the child was about halfway down the twisty slide when he fell to the surface below, which was made of wood bark. The boy was unconscious, and initially wasn’t breathing.