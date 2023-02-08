Boy, 8, dies after fall from slide at his Tooele County school

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy has died after he was critically injured Monday in a fall from a school yard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park.
The third-grader was originally said to be in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Bleazard, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily on Monday.
Witnesses reported the child was about halfway down the twisty slide when he fell to the surface below, which was made of wood bark. The boy was unconscious, and initially wasn’t breathing.
“Sheriff deputies and paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures,” Bleazard said at the time.
Brett Valdez, Tooele School District communications director, confirmed the boy had died.
Valdez released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student’s passing following the accident on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. The family has requested to please give them time before calling or sending messages.
“We have counselors available for students, faculty, and staff who need someone to talk to.”