Breaking: 2 Utah National Guard pilots being treated after AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter goes down in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah National Guard pilots are being treated by medical personnel after their AH-64D helicopter went down during a training exercise Monday afternoon in West Jordan.

There was “no loss of life,” says a Utah National Guard statement issued at 1:51 p.m. “Both pilots reported in stable condition, being transported to the hospital,” says a subsequent statement.

The Guard confirmed that one of its AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters was involved in the accident, which happened at about 1:20 p.m.

“The helicopter accident occurred at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility,” the first alert said. “Fire and police departments are on scene.”

