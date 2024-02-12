SLCPD: Convicted sex offender arrested with knife, explosive devices said he planned to use them in ‘imminent’ WW III

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal new details about a man taken into custody Saturday after Salt Lake City Police say he pulled a knife on an officer and admitted to possessing explosives.

Arthur Lloyd Palmer, 51, was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of recklessness — incendiary device, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

12 counts of failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to maintain current ID card — sex/child abuse offender, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

An affidavit filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says Palmer was stopped at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of 845 S. State, when the officer noticed his black truck’s expired registration, the fact that it was registered as a white truck, and that Palmer was listed in Arizona as a non-compliant sex offender.

“When I told him to exit the vehicle, (Palmer) produced a fixed-blade knife in a leather sheath,” the officer’s statement says. “He stripped the knife from the sheath in an immediate show of force.”

The SLCPD officer said he drew his service weapon “and pointed it at (Palmer), giving multiple orders to drop the knife.”

“He eventually dropped the knife into his lap. Force needed to be used to remove (Palmer) from his vehicle as he would not on his own.”

Palmer’s identity was confirmed, and he was found to be a convicted felon in Arizona, living in Utah for years, “avoiding capture or registry,” the SLCPD statement says.

“During an interview, and as officers inventoried the vehicle for impound, (Palmer) exclaimed that there were explosives in the vehicle. This resulted in a bomb squad callout which lasted for hours. The bomb squad was able to locate at least two devices which (Palmer) had explained the separate components of and how to use them.

“As of this statement, the bomb squad is still investigating the vehicle and devices which may result in more charges out of Arizona.”

Palmer “stated that he has explosive devices in his possession which he plans to use in World War III, which he believes is imminent,” the affidavit says.

“He stated that he plans to use these devices against the enemy. (Palmer) stated that he has more ingredients stowed away to make more new or improved devices. If released, (Palmer) has the knowledge to produce more devices and use them when he sees fit.”

Palmer “has been in Utah for years getting new licenses, new vehicle registration, and paint to evade capture,” his affidavit says. “If released, (he) could easily move to another state to start the process over again and evade capture.

“When I attempted to take (Palmer) into custody he produced a knife in an immediate show of force to evade capture. (He) stated that he intended suicide by cop. If released, (Palmer) could carry out these actions with success, unlike on this event.”

Palmer was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, and was ordered to be held without bail.