Breaking: 3 dead in West Jordan plane crash; 2 adults, 1 child among the victims

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities are now confirming three deaths in the wake of a Saturday plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood.

According to a statement by West Jordan P.D., two adults and a 9-month-old infant –among six people onboard the aircraft — were killed shortly after take-off from South Valley Regional Airport about 1:39 p.m.

A second adult female is in critical condition, while a second child is reported as stable. A third child who was aboard the plane was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police confirmed an earlier report that an elderly woman who house was engulfed in flames was severely burned and suffered life-threatening injuries.

A total of three houses were damaged in the crash.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are at the crash site and expected to work through the night.

The names of the victims are expected to be released tomorrow.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.