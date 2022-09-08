2 escape injury in West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A small plane crashed in a West Jordan soccer field shortly after taking off Wednesday afternoon.

There were no injuries, according to a West Jordan City post on social media.

The West Jordan Fire Department attributed the incident to a sudden gust of wind forcing the plane down, officials said.

Two occupants walked away unhurt.

The crash came in the soccer fields just south of the South Valley Airport.

“The airport is owned and operated by the Salt Lake City Airport,” the West Jordan post on the city’s web page said.

“The FAA investigates all air-related incidents and will be looking into this one.”